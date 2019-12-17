Colder air is going to linger in the Midstate for the next couple of days.
As clouds exit the Mid-state tonight, temperatures will tumble into the mid 20s.
Patchy freezing fog will form Wednesday morning, so watch bridges and overpasses very carefully for slick conditions, especially around water.
No big rain or snow systems are in our forecast through Christmas Day! That means we'll have great weather for last minute shopping or travel.
Expect sunshine Wednesday and Thursday with morning lows in the mid 20s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s.
More clouds Friday with the afternoon highs in the mid 50s.
Saturday and Sunday there will be a few isolated showers, otherwise partly sunny. Highs this weekend will moderate into the 50s.
Much warmer weather's expected for the beginning of next week -- highs in the low 60s.
