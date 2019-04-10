4WARN Forecast: Windy then Wet for the End of the Week
Wind Advisory Thursday 10am to 7pm
Warm and windy on Thursday. Expect a strong south wind 15-30 mph with gusts in the 40s. Afternoon highs will be in the low 80s.
Late Thursday night a thin line of showers and storms will begin moving in. This round of rain will linger through the Friday morning drive.
The storms should stay below severe limits.
Highs Friday will be in the mid 70s.
We'll dry out through the afternoon Friday before our next round moves in Saturday.
Scattered showers and a few storms will be in the area beginning Saturday late morning and will stick around through Sunday. Some of those storms could be strong. Highs both days will be near 70.
We're back to dry conditions to begin Monday and Tuesday with 70's for highs in the forecast.
Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.