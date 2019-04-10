Great weather for heading downtown to the Predators Game tonight or watch parties tonight.
We'll be dry during the day Thursday but it will be very windy. A Wind Advisory is in effect throughout the day. Southerly winds will gust up to 30 - 40 mph during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s.
4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Friday
Late in the evening a thin line of showers and storms will begin moving in. This round of rain will likely still be around for Friday's morning commute.
Some of those storms could be strong with gusty winds the biggest threat.
Highs Friday will be in the mid 70s.
We'll dry out through the afternoon Friday before our next round moves in Saturday.
Scattered showers and a few storms will be in the area beginning Saturday late morning and will stick around through Sunday. Highs both days will be near 70.
We're back to dry conditions to begin next week with 70's for highs in the forecast.
