A 4WARN Weather Alert remains in effect. It'll be variably cloudy, windy, and mild today. A few showers will redevelop in the Mid State as a cold front moves in from the west. Isolated strong-severe storms could reform along the upper Cumberland Plateau early this afternoon with hail and/or high wind. Colder air will invade the Mid State from west to east this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s in Nashville by 4pm.
Tonight will turn chilly. Lows by morning will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. Spotty frost will be possible especially in protected valleys northwest of Nashville. Monday will be mostly sunny and cool with a high in the mid 60s.
Tuesday will be a beautiful day. Lows will be in the 40s. Highs will be in the low 80s. Wednesday looks partly cloudy and warmer, in the low-mid 80s. On Thursday, strong-severe thunderstorms will move through the Mid State again. It'll be windy with highs in the 70s.
A few showers will linger into Friday. Friday and Saturday will be cooler with highs in the 60s and lowermost 70s. We'll have lows then around 50.
