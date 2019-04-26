Rain clearing out of Middle Tennessee. Breezy and cooler this morning in the 50s. The sun will come out this afternoon, highs in the 70s. 

The wind relaxes tonight and temperatures tumble back through the 40s. Grab a jacket if you have plans to hit the town. 

Saturday looks great with increasing clouds highs in the 70s again. A slim shot at a shower or two late. Clouds and showers move out early Sunday. 

The heat cranks up next week! Highs back in the 80s. 

Current  Forecast for Nashville

Today: Becoming sunny and pleasant. Breezy. 20% chance of mainly morning showers. Hi: 72 Wind: NW 10-20

Tonight: Starry skies, cool. Lo: 46 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Sunny to partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower/thunder. Hi: 75 Lo: 56 Wind: SW 5-10

Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky

Sun: Hi: 73 Lo: 53 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 83 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 85 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 84 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Thu: Hi: 82 Lo: 66 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Laura Bannon joined News4 as a meteorologist in December 2018.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.