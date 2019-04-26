Rain clearing out of Middle Tennessee. Breezy and cooler this morning in the 50s. The sun will come out this afternoon, highs in the 70s.
The wind relaxes tonight and temperatures tumble back through the 40s. Grab a jacket if you have plans to hit the town.
Saturday looks great with increasing clouds highs in the 70s again. A slim shot at a shower or two late. Clouds and showers move out early Sunday.
The heat cranks up next week! Highs back in the 80s.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Becoming sunny and pleasant. Breezy. 20% chance of mainly morning showers. Hi: 72 Wind: NW 10-20
Tonight: Starry skies, cool. Lo: 46 Wind: NW 5-15
Tomorrow: Sunny to partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower/thunder. Hi: 75 Lo: 56 Wind: SW 5-10
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Sun: Hi: 73 Lo: 53 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.
Mon: Hi: 83 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy.
Tue: Hi: 85 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy.
Wed: Hi: 84 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
Thu: Hi: 82 Lo: 66 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.
