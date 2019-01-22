A brief warmup ahead of our next cold snap.

Warm breezes give temperatures a boost to the 50s. A Wind Advisory is in effect today into tomorrow. Gusts to 35-40 mph.

Quiet skies until this evening as rain moves back in for Wednesday. It’s possible for a brief wintry mix by Wednesday night. Little to no accumulation expected.

Sharply colder through week’s end. We’re back near freezing for highs by Friday.

There’s another opportunity for rain and snow by Saturday night.

