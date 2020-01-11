The wind continues to relax as temperatures drop back into the lower 40s. 

Sunday and Monday will be pleasant as highs warm through the 50s and 60s. 

More rain and a few thunderstorms move in this direction for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures are looking more Spring-like in the upper 60s. 

Colder weather dives in for the second half of the week. 

 

Meteorologist

Laura Bannon joined News4 as a meteorologist in December 2018.

