Old man winter has returned, and we can all feel it out there today.
We've got plenty of sunshine in place, but with a bitter north wind, it's not helping out a whole lot.
Still, we'll manage to sneak into the mid-to-low 40s this afternoon.
After sunset, it will turn cold - quick!
Overnight lows are expected to nosedive into the low 20s tonight.
With that northerly wind still in play, "feels like" numbers will start in the teens for most Thursday and Friday morning.
Highs remain cool through the end of the week and the weekend with most areas staying below 50 degrees.
Late Friday night, showers will return to the area.
Early Saturday, we could see a few snowflakes mixing in for areas along the TN/KY state line and the Cumberland Plateau.
Rain will continue Saturday and linger into Sunday with another chance of a wintry mix Sunday morning.
By the start of next week, we'll dry out with sunshine returning to the area.
