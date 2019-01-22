A Wind Advisory remains in effect until noon Wednesday.
Southerly winds will gust into the low 40s. Be careful driving, especially in high-profile vehicles and on east-west oriented roads.
Clouds will increase this afternoon as temperatures climb into the low to mid-50s.
Tonight, wind and mild air will remain in place. Showers will develop, transitioning to a steady, heavy rain on Wednesday morning carrying into Wednesday afternoon. Beware of ponding and localized flooding.
Cold air returns Wednesday night, transitioning some of the rain to a brief period of sleet and wet snow before the precipitation exits to the east. It'll turn very cold by Thursday morning, with lows in the 20s. Even colder air takes over on Friday.
A series of very weak systems will pass through the Midstate from Thursday night through the weekend, possibly bringing with them a few light snow flurries or sprinkles from time to time. Temperatures this weekend will be slightly below the seasonal average.
