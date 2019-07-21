We'll finally start to see some relief from the heat today.  Highs trending in the low-to-mid 80s this afternoon with widespread rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. 

Some thunderstorms this afternoon could produce heavy downpours, thunder and lightning, but shouldn't turn severe.  Lows tonight will be in the low-to-mid 70s. 

Monday will be a 4WARN Weather Alert Day due to more storms rolling through Middle Tennessee that could be strong-to-severe.  This is thanks to a cold front moving through the midstate Monday. Widespread rain and storms will stick around most of the day, starting in the early morning and lasting through the night. However, a trade off for the rain will be cooler temperatures. 

By Tuesday, a noticeably less humid air mass will move in. Tuesday through Friday look great with dry skies and lots of sunshine.  Highs will hang in the mid-to-upper 80s through this period, but humidity starts to creep back in by next weekend. 
 
 

Reporter/Meteorologist

Melanie Layden has been the News4 traffic anchor since May 2015. She also fills in as a meteorologist after completing course work at Mississippi State University. She also covers traffic issues for News4.

