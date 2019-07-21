We'll finally start to see some relief from the heat today. Highs trending in the low-to-mid 80s this afternoon with widespread rain showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms this afternoon could produce heavy downpours, thunder and lightning, but shouldn't turn severe. Lows tonight will be in the low-to-mid 70s.
Monday will be a 4WARN Weather Alert Day due to more storms rolling through Middle Tennessee that could be strong-to-severe. This is thanks to a cold front moving through the midstate Monday. Widespread rain and storms will stick around most of the day, starting in the early morning and lasting through the night. However, a trade off for the rain will be cooler temperatures.
