** A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Tuesday for strong to severe storms during the afternoon and evening**
Just another typical cloudy day across Middle Tennessee.
Isolated showers will begin to work in during the afternoon with widespread rain overnight tonight.
Showers and a few isolated storms with heavy rain and gusty winds will move through the region between 3-9am Monday morning.
Showers exit to the southeast by the Monday afternoon. Storm chances increase again Tuesday afternoon and evening. Condition will be favorable for stronger storms Tuesday with damaging winds, hail and a low-end tornado chance.
Download the News4 App to receive alerts.
Wednesday and Thursday look dry with a promising chance of sunshine and 70's.
Another round of rain moves in Friday and Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.