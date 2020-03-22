Melanie Layden with the Sunday Morning 4Warn Weather Forecast

** A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Tuesday for strong to severe storms during the afternoon and evening**
 
Just another typical cloudy day across Middle Tennessee. 
Isolated showers will begin to work in during the afternoon with widespread rain overnight tonight. 
 
Showers and a few isolated storms with heavy rain and gusty winds will move through the region between 3-9am Monday morning. 
 
Showers exit to the southeast by the Monday afternoon. Storm chances increase again Tuesday afternoon and evening. Condition will be favorable for stronger storms Tuesday with damaging winds, hail and a low-end tornado chance. 
 
Wednesday and Thursday look dry with a promising chance of sunshine and 70's. 
 
Another round of rain moves in Friday and Saturday. 
 
  
 
 
 
 

