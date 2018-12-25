Forecast has worked out well today with only a few sprinkles earlier this morning.
The rest of the day will be totally dry with clearing skies from west to east.
It'll get cold again after sunset with overnight lows settling down to the low 30's.
Wednesday we'll see a mix of sun and clouds with rain free conditions.
Highs will reach into the mid to upper 50's - warm for this time of year.
On Thursday, a much stronger disturbance will begin to work in bringing widespread rain to the area.
Showers will start to move in before sunrise and become widespread through the day. We'll mainly see light to moderate rainfall through the day but a storm or two is possible.
The off and on showers will continue overnight into Friday with activity winding down by late Friday afternoon.
Thankfully, the weekend looks mainly quiet, other than a few isolated showers in southeast TN.
Highs this weekend will be in the upper 40's and low 50's with a mix of sunshine and clouds.
