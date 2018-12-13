Another cloudy day in the works for Middle TN.
Outside of a few passing light showers, most of the day should be dry.
After midnight, more widespread rain will begin to work in from the south.
A good deal of rain will be around for the Friday morning commute and lasting through the day.
It won't rain all day long Friday but at times there could be heavier bouts of rain swinging through.
Showers will linger into the weekend on Saturday. Rain will slowly taper off after sunset Saturday night.
By Sunday, there may be a lingering shower or two out on the Plateau but the rest of us will see dry conditions. Cloud cover will slowly break apart giving way to some sunshine by Sunday afternoon. Highs will be a few ticks above average with most areas topping out in the low 50's.
Looking ahead to next week - a quiet few days are in the forecast Monday through at least Wednesday with sunshine and 50's on the board.
