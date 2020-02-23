Widespread showers will be in place by sunrise Monday.
Winds pick up through the day with a chance for a few storms in the afternoon.
A brief break from rain is expected on Tuesday with highs well into the 50's.
Showers return Wednesday morning but may transition to a rain/snow mix by evening. Very little accumulation is expected. Those on the Plateau have the best chance for accumulating snow.
We're dry and sunnier Thursday through Saturday but it will be chilly with highs in the 40's.
