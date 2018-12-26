** A Wind Advisory is in effect for Middle Tennessee from Thursday morning to Friday morning **
I hope you enjoyed the sunshine on Christmas because we won't see much of it for the remainder of the year.
Our next big rain maker will slide into the area Thursday.
Showers will be rather scattered at first during the morning with a bigger line of showers moving in during the afternoon/evening.
Severe weather is very unlikely but there may be one or two rumbles of thunder when the line of rain moves through. Otherwise, I generally expect moderate to heavy rainfall at times.
Expect windy conditions through the day Thursday with occasional gusts upwards of 40 mph.
As the rain comes to an end by Friday afternoon, clouds will stick around through the evening and for the weekend. There may an occasional shower either day this weekend (mainly south of Nashville) but I expect most to stay dry.
We'll begin to see another push of widespread rain moving into the area Monday/ Monday night.
