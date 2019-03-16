Despite a chilly start to your Saturday (and Sunday) we're in for a beautiful weekend of sunshine and mild temperatures.
Temperatures will start off in the 30s the next few mornings with afternoon highs topping out in the 50s and 60s through the next week.
This weekend we'll enjoy plenty of sunshine with just a few clouds here and there. No rain is expected this weekend.
Next week starts dry with just a few showers possible by Wednesday.
