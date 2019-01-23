A Wind Advisory continues into the afternoon. Strong southerly winds as gusts top 40 mph.

Rain is moving back in for today.  There is a concern for flooding due to saturated grounds from previous rains. By evening, as colder air pours in, rain may change to light snow. Little to no accumulation. This may make for a slippery commute as temperatures come crashing down to the 20s.

Quite cold for the second half of the week. Highs on Thursday only reach 40 degrees. By Friday, highs near freezing.

Chilly weekend in the 40s. A few light snow flurries or sprinkles possible at times.  

