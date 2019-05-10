Spotty showers around for today, so keep the umbrella handy. Highs in the lower to middle 70s. 

Stay alert for thunderstorms on Saturday. This is especially the case for folks along and south of I-40. The main concern with those storms are gusty winds and heavy rain. 

Wet weather continues for Mother's Day. Drying out early next week. 

Current  Forecast for Nashville

Today: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers. Hi: 70 Wind: NW 5

Tonight: Cloudy. 30% chance of showers. Lo: 57 Wind: NE 5

Tomorrow: Cloudy. 90% chance of showers. Hi: 71 Lo: 57 Wind: NE/SE 5-10

Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky

Sun: Hi: 70 Lo: 53 Cloudy. 60% chance of showers.

Mon: Hi: 72 Lo: 49 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 78 Lo: 55 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 81 Lo: 59 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Thu: Hi: 79 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.

