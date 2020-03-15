Rain clears out but cooler air takes over. Today will be dry, but cloudy and cool. Highs will be below average in the upper 40s to low 50s. Lows fall down to the upper 30s tonight.
Monday looks be dry for the first half of the day before rain moves in late. After Monday, we'll see rain every day during the week. Each day, rain chances increase and so do our temperatures. By mid-week, we'll see temps in the 70s with heavy rain, even a few thunderstorms possible Wednesday and Thursday.
Rain clears out by next weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy and cooler with temperatures falling back to the mid-50s.
