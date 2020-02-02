Monday begins dry but showers will start to move in during the afternoon and evening.
Off and on showers will continue through Friday with a few breaks here and there.
Chances for strong storms remains south of our area but a few could be possible Tuesday and Wednesday.
Our area is looking to get around 2-3 inches of rain through this stretch.
Isolated flooding will be something to watch for by mid-week.
Temperatures start warm with a shot at 70's Monday and 50's/60's through Wednesday.
We slide back into the 40's Thursday.
