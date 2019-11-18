You may run into a sprinkle or two otherwise it's a chilly start. Temperatures remain on the cooler side this afternoon. Highs in the 50s under a mostly cloudy sky. 

There's a brief warm up in store this week. By the middle of the week we're in the 60s! 

Rain returns for the second half of the week. Right now, off and on rain will be with us through at least Saturday. It'll be cooler on top of the rain in the 50s. No need to cancel any of your outdoor weekend plans just yet. Make sure you're connect to the 4WARN Storm Team by downloading the News4 App. 

Meteorologist

Laura Bannon joined News4 as a meteorologist in December 2018.

