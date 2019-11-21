Wet weather moving in for the end of the week.

Clouds will thicken with a few showers working in late in the day. It'll be warm in the 60s with a slight breeze.

A steady rain moves in tonight and will last through the day on Friday. 

The rain is gone by Saturday afternoon as highs only top in the 50s. The rest of the weekend looks sunny and fabulous. 

Warming temperatures return next week. We're looking at highs in the 60s again. Rain chances increase Tuesday into Wednesday.

Meteorologist

Laura Bannon joined News4 as a meteorologist in December 2018.

