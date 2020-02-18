After a glorious march of mild and dry weather, the rain is back. It will be wet at times today. Temperatures hold in the 50s. This wave will marches east and out of the Midstate by night.
Colder air takes over tomorrow.
Wednesday starts off chilly in the 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
By Thursday, a light wintry mix is possible. Mainly for areas along and south of I-40. No accumulation expected. It'll be downright cold with a high of 42!
Cold again on Friday but sunny.
Quiet skies lead us into a warming weekend. Saturday calls for temperatures in the low 60s.
Rain returns Sunday into Monday of next week.
