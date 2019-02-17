Today, steady rain will be widespread this morning. This afternoon, showers will shift to the Nashville area and areas farther south and east. Northwest Middle Tennessee will have a chance to dry out. Temperatures today will peak in the 40s and 50s, with Nashville having a high of 56.
Tonight, all of Middle Tennessee will dry out and turn colder. Lows will be near freezing. Monday will be chilly with highs in the 40s under a partly sunny sky.
Rain will return from the south on Tuesday. As it moves in, a few wet snowflakes may mix in initially, but any that fall won't stick. Precipitation will quickly turn to all rain and become widespread and occasionally heavy. By Wednesday morning, localized areas of flooding will be possible.
Rain will remain in the forecast, coming in waves, from Wednesday through Sunday. Additional flooding will be possible. Remain weather aware all week. Check back with News4 often on television, the News4 app, wsmv.com, and social media. Be on the look out for flooding. Remember, turn around. Don't drown.
