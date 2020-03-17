Mainly morning rain showers. Roads will be wet for the first half of the day. Drying out this afternoon with 60s for highs.
The heat cranks up tomorrow. Highs in the middle 70s with a few showers and thunderstorms, especially north.
More storms are possible through Friday as a cold front begins to move in. Some of those storms could be strong to severe. Highs will be in the 70s again.
Rain showers linger into the start of Saturday. The rest of the weekend looks nice and comfortable in the 50s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.