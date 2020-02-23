News4's Melanie Layden with the Sunday Morning 4WARN Weather Forecast

Sunday will start dry with showers increasing through the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 50°s and lows in the low 40°s. 

Off and on showers and a few storms will be around for much of Monday. 
Rain will move out by Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be nice, partly sunny with highs near 60°s.
 
The dry weather won't last too long. A quick round of isolated showers is expected Wednesday and there could be just enough cold air around to produce a wintry mix for some. 
 
The back half of the week will be cooler, but dry. Temperatures will be in the 40°s Wednesday through the weekend. 
 

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.

