Sunday will start dry with showers increasing through the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 50°s and lows in the low 40°s.
4WARN Forecast: Wet start to the week
- Melanie Layden
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Off and on showers and a few storms will be around for much of Monday.
Rain will move out by Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be nice, partly sunny with highs near 60°s.
The dry weather won't last too long. A quick round of isolated showers is expected Wednesday and there could be just enough cold air around to produce a wintry mix for some.
The back half of the week will be cooler, but dry. Temperatures will be in the 40°s Wednesday through the weekend.
Melanie Layden
Meteorologist / Reporter
Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.
