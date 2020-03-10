Morning rain showers are clearing out of the midstate this afternoon. As we dry out, temperatures warm up into the upper 60s. Lows fall to the mid 40s.
Wednesday appears to be mostly dry with the exception of a few stray showers. Rain chances increase throughout the night and into Thursday. A thunderstorm or two is possible. Highs will still be warm in the upper 60s to low 70s.
By Friday, even more rain is expected and temperatures cool off a bit. Plan on showers through the weekend with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. There could be 2 to 3" of rain through the weekend, but this should not cause flooding issues.
