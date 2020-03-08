Our taste of springlike weather will continue well into next week.
Still dry and sunny today, but a few clouds return throughout the day. It'll turn breezy and milder with highs in the 60s, even near 70° in some spots.
Clouds really build back in on Monday along with the wind. Temperatures will still be in the 60s for highs. A few rain showers will work in from the west late in the day into the early evening. Lows only fall down to the mid-upper 50s.
Scattered showers and a few afternoon thunderstorms are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday will be drier with a few spotty showers here and there before more rain moves in Friday into Saturday of next weekend.
