Saturday night 4WARN forecast

Our taste of springlike weather will continue well into next week.

Still dry and sunny today, but a few clouds return throughout the day.  It'll turn breezy and milder with highs in the 60s, even near 70° in some spots. 

Clouds really build back in on Monday along with the wind. Temperatures will still be in the 60s for highs. A few rain showers will work in from the west late in the day into the early evening.  Lows only fall down to the mid-upper 50s. 

Scattered showers and a few afternoon thunderstorms are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday will be drier with a few spotty showers here and there before more rain moves in Friday into Saturday of next weekend.

 

Meteorologist / Reporter

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.

