Wind Advisory in effect until 7AM Friday
A line of heavy rain and thunderstorms moving across Middle Tennessee. We’re not expecting severe weather, however winds will blow 15 to 30 mph with high gusts to 45 mph. This line moves out overnight tonight. Expect less wind by Friday morning.
Friday some morning showers, then afternoon clearing, highs in the lower 60s.
Cooler air for the weekend with highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Saturday the clouds will start to move back in with some showers likely on Sunday.
A better chance of rain arrives on New Year’s Eve. It will be soggy with a high in the upper 50s and a low dropping to the low 40s.
The first day of 2019 will be mostly cloudy with a high near 50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.