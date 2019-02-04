There is a chance of rain each day this week.
Tonight mostly cloudy, mild and mainly dry with just a few lingering sprinkles, low 54.
On Tuesday, a few more rain showers are likely. Expect highs in the upper 60s. The chance of rain increases Tuesday night.
Wednesday will bring scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms. Lows will be around 60. We'll have highs near 70.
Thursday will be the warmest day of the week, with lows in the low 60s and highs in the low 70s. Both Wednesday and Thursday will be breezy. Both days will be near record setting warm.
On Thursday night, the weather will begin to change as a front passes through. A line of showers and thunderstorms will develop along the front. A few storms could be strong enough to produce damaging wind gusts.
Then, by Friday morning, much colder air will return to the Midstate. Temperatures on Friday will hold around 40 under a partly cloudy sky.
The weekend will begin bright, but cool. Some rain is expected Sunday, lingering into Monday.
