Goodbye Winter and Hello Spring! The Vernal Equinox occurs today at 4:58PM. It's going to feel like Spring with warm breezes and highs in the middle 60s.
A few showers work in through the evening and linger into early Thursday. Still banking on very low rain amounts. We're not in a prime position to view the Worm Supermoon as clouds blanket the Mid State. Next one that occurs on the first day of Spring? 2030.... in 11 years.
The sky wipes clear by Thursday afternoon with temps in the high 50s.
True spring weather will arrive just in time for the weekend. Expect lots of sunshine on Saturday. Highs in the 60s and 70s both days. A few showers will return for Sunday night. Better chance of rain and a few thunderstorms on Monday. Stay tuned.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers late. Hi: 65 Wind: SW 5-10
Tonight: Cloudy. 60% chance of showers. Lo: 41 Wind: W 5-10
Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of mainly morning showers. Hi: 58 Lo: 38 Wind: NW 10-20
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Fri: Hi: 65 Lo: 38 Sunny.
Sat: Hi: 69 Lo: 45 Mostly sunny.
Sun: Hi: 72 Lo: 49 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower.
Mon: Hi: 66 Lo: 48 Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms.
Tue: Hi: 56 Lo: 40 Cloudy. 40% chance of showers.
