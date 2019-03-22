Wow, what a way to start the weekend!
Tonight will be chilly with a clear sky, the low will drop to the mid 30s.
Enjoy sunshine on Saturday with afternoon highs in the mid 60s. Showers creep back in Sunday morning and afternoon. It won't be a wash out and it stays mild with highs in the upper 60s.
A heavier rain will move in Monday morning, continuing through the afternoon. A few storms are possible but will remain well below severe limits. Highs will be in the mid 60s.
Showers clear out Monday night and will set us up for a dry Tuesday through Thursday.
It will be cooler Tuesday afternoon as the cold front swings through. We'll likely hang out in the 50s all day long but 60s to near 70 return to end next week.
