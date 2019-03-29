Staying warm with more clouds around. There is a small chance of a spot shower or two. Most stay dry with highs in the 70s.
In the heart of the weekend, there's a better chance of rain and a few storms. The severe weather threat looks low. We cannot completely rule out a strong storm or two with small hail and gusty wind.
This wave marches east Saturday night. Quiet skies take hold of the Midstate for the second half of the weekend. As colder air sinks in, get set for a cold night. Lows Monday morning near freezing.
We'll swing back to Spring in no time! Look for highs in the 70s by next Wednesday.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a morning shower. Hi: 74 Wind: S 10-20
Tonight: Cloudy, breezy. 70% chance of showers. Lo: 58 Wind: S 5-15
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, windy. 80% chance of showers and a few storms. Hi: 72 Lo: 39 Wind: S 10-25
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Sun: Hi: 56 Lo: 32 Mostly sunny.
Mon: Hi: 60 Lo: 40 Mostly sunny.
Tue: Hi: 63 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower.
Wed: Hi: 70 Lo: 47 Partly cloudy.
Thu: Hi: 74 Lo: 53 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower.
