The coldest air this morning is positioned to the north along the Kentucky and Tennessee state-line. This is where wind chills are in the sub-zero range. We’re also watching snow showers hug this area, little to no accumulation expected.

Winds turn in our favor today. This will help boost our highs to the upper 30s.

A few showers possible for Friday otherwise, a nice late week rally. Highs in the middle 40s.

We keep the momentum going into the weekend as temps jump through the 50s and 60s. Spotty showers possible by Sunday but most of us will stay dry.

There’s a better shot at rain next week. Highs stay on the warmer side.

Tags

Meteorologist

Laura Bannon joined News4 as a meteorologist in December 2018.

