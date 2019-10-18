After a cold start this morning, temperatures are rebounding quickly into the low 70s in many spots with sunny skies. Lows tonight in the upper 40s.
The 70s will stick around all weekend, but more clouds will move in on Saturday with the chance for a shower or two. Rain chances will mainly be for areas south of I-40 and east of I-65. However, most everyone will stay dry all weekend.
Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm in the upper 70s. Real rain chances move in on Monday along with a cold front. Expect widespread rain showers and a few strong thunderstorms possible Monday, especially late. We'll see a big temperature drop once the rain pushes out... going from the upper-70s on Monday to the upper-60s on Tuesday.
Sunshine makes a return on Tuesday and sticks around through the rest of the week with temps in the upper 60s to low 70s.
