Rain returns Thursday. Significant changes by the weekend.
Wet roads can be expected for your Thursday morning commute. Showers continue through the day with highs in the lower 50s. Rain dies down by nighttime.
Some breaks in the clouds on Friday. Staying mild in the 50s.
4WARN WEATHER ALERT is in effect for Saturday and Sunday
Early Saturday morning, showers move in from the west. A few storms but no rough weather is expected.
By evening, as temperatures drop we’ll see rain change to snow. We’ll pick up a dusting to 1” in some spots by Sunday morning. Not enough to build a snowman. It won't be pleasant by the end of the day. Brutal wind chills and highs in the 20s/30s.
Frigid temps are expected by Monday morning with lows in the teens. Wind chills may drop below zero.
A quick flip in our temperatures by Tuesday as we warm back to the 40s.
