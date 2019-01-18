Clouds dominate again with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s.
Big changes are moving in for this weekend. We have issued a 4WARN Weather Alert for both Saturday and Sunday.
Rain moves in Friday night with embedded thunderstorms. Several inches of rain can be expected.
As colder air pours in Saturday night, we’ll see a complete changeover to sleet/snow. Minor accumulations expected, from a dusting to an inch. Snow moves out early Sunday. This is not a big storm for Middle Tennessee but it may cause tricky travel.
A big drop in temperatures on Sunday with highs in the lower 30s. The worst of the cold hits Sunday night with lows in the teens.
Temperatures recover by Monday with highs near 40.
