Lovely morning with temps in the 60s. Another hot day in store with highs in lower 90s under a partly cloudy sky.
Cranking the heat up this weekend! Highs tap back in the middle 90s with high humidity driving the heat index near 100 degrees. Very slim risk for a shower.
Looking ahead to next week, no major swings in the temperature department. Still hot in the 90s. (Sorry for those that are looking for fall weather). Shower and storm chances increase though.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 92 Wind: SW 5
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 71 Wind: S 5
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 96 Lo: 74 Wind: SE 5
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Sun: Hi: 95 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
Mon: Hi: 93 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.
Tue: Hi: 92 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.
Wed: Hi: 92 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy. 40% chance of a shower or storm.
Thu: Hi: 89 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
