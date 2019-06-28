Highs today warm through the lower 90s. Feels like temperatures more like the middle 90s. There is a chance for a stray shower or storm. It won't be as widespread from what we saw yesterday.
Look for more sunshine this weekend and 90 degree heat.
The next change arrives next week as storm chances ramp up for the Fourth of July. Stay tuned for updates.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Sunny to partly cloudy. 30% chance of a few showers and storms. Hi: 90 Wind: SE 5
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 70 Wind: SE 5
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 92 Lo: 70 Wind: S 5
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Sun: Hi: 93 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
Mon: Hi: 94 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
Tue: Hi: 94 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
Wed: Hi: 93 Lo: 72 Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms.
Thu: Hi: 90 Lo: 72 Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms.
