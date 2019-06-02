A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Sunday due to the possibility for a few strong-severe thunderstorms. The most likely area to receive a few showers and thunderstorms this afternoon will be along and south of the I-40 corridor. Southern Middle Tennessee has the best chance at a strong storm or two containing damaging wind gusts and 1" diameter hail.
A cold front sweeping in from the north today will help to fire these isolated thunderstorms. Once the front passes by, the storm chance will end, a northwesterly breeze will develop, and drier air will begin to move in. Highs today will be in the mid-upper 80s.
Tonight, much cooler and drier air will take over. Lows by morning will be in the 50s and lowermost 60s. Monday will almost feel like fall, with very low humidity and highs in the 70s and lowermost 80s.
Tuesday will begin quite cool, then will warm into the mid-upper 80s by late afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will return Wednesday afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms can be expected Thursday through at least Saturday. Lows through that period will be around 70. Highs will be in the middle 80s.
