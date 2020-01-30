Clouds dominate today with a little bit of sunshine. Temperatures climb into the 40s.

More rain showers move in tomorrow but will be few and far between, highs near 50.

Showers linger into the first half of Saturday before drying out. 

By Sunday, the sun will come out and temperatures warm through the middle 60s.  

A few showers will return late Monday, carrying into Tuesday (but again be spotty).  The beginning of next week will remain mild, with highs in the 60s.

 

Meteorologist

Laura Bannon joined News4 as a meteorologist in December 2018.

