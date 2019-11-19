Clouds clear out today allowing for a brighter afternoon sky. Highs in the upper 50s.
Milder weather hits the streets tomorrow. Temperatures warm through the 60s with a partly cloudy sky.
Clouds are back on the move by Thursday as showers walk back in. Staying warm in the 60s.
A bulk of the rain is set to target the Midstate on Friday. Plan on a rainy and cool day. Showers linger into at least the first half of Saturday. The rest of the weekend looks pleasantly cool.
