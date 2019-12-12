Another bone chilling start as temperatures begin in the 20s. More sunshine this afternoon as highs climb through the 50s! Clouds creep back in later into tonight. A few showers possible, especially east. 

Cloudy and cool with rain around for Friday. 

The showers linger into early Saturday before drying out. Highs in the 50s.

Dry for the Titans game. We'll be in the 40s for most of the game. 

More rain is likely late Sunday into Monday. 

Meteorologist

Laura Bannon joined News4 as a meteorologist in December 2018.

