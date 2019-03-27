Tonight will be clear and turn cool. Lows will be in the low-mid 40s. Thursday will become partly cloudy and warm. We'll have highs in the low-mid 70s.
On Friday, expect more clouds than sunshine. It'll remain warm with lows around 50 and highs around 70. A shower or two will be possible especially along and north of I-40.
Saturday will be variably cloudy and warm with just isolated showers in the morning. Scattered strong thunderstorms will move in during the late afternoon or early evening from the west. Damaging wind gusts and small hail will be possible with some of the storms. Rain will continue for a time Saturday night, before clearing the area early on Sunday.
Sunday will become partly cloudy and cooler. We'll have highs in the mid 50s. Patchy frost will develop in spots late Sunday night. Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cool with just a slight chance for a shower Tuesday. Wednesday will be sunny and milder with highs around 70.
