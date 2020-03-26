It'll be great day to be outside and get some fresh air! Mostly sunny and very warm in the upper 70s and even some low 80s.
A similar setup for Friday and Saturday with more clouds added into the equation.
There will be an increase in showers and storms late Saturday into early Sunday morning. A few of which could be strong to severe.
Most of Sunday will be dry and pleasant. Highs in the 60s and 70s.
Tranquil weather will linger into the start of the new week. Showers swing back in this direction for Tuesday and Wednesday.
