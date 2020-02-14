After a very cold day, warmer air is on the way in time for the weekend.
Tonight will be about as cold as last night, with lows in the teens and lowermost 20s.
On Saturday, a developing southerly wind will cause temperatures to skyrocket into the 50s. Clouds will move in late.
Sunday won't be as cold during the morning, but the afternoon will feel similar to Saturday afternoon -- high also in the 50s. It will be mostly cloudy Sunday with some spotty showers.
Monday will turn even milder -- mid 60s with another slight chance for a shower or two.
Tuesday will turn wet with showers for much of the day. High 63.
Colder and drier weather then moves in for Wednesday through Friday of next week. High will only be in the 40s.
