A big warm up is underway.
Tonight will be mostly clear but not as cold as it has been. Lows by morning will be in the upper 30s and lowermost 40s.
Wednesday will be beautiful. Count on a few more clouds than today but even warmer temperatures. We'll have highs in the 70s.
Clouds will thicken on Thursday with rain moving into Middle Tennessee. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible. Showers will continue through Thursday night into early Friday. Highs all three days will be in the 70s.
Saturday's weather looks fabulous for doing things outdoors. It's a taste of late spring, with a partly cloudy sky and highs near 80°.
Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop on Sunday and Monday. Some of those could be strong. Still very mild with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s through the time period.
