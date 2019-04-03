Above average temperatures for the rest of the week, but rain returns to the area too.
Overnight increasing clouds but mild, low 50.
Scattered showers and perhaps an isolated storm will move across the area Thursday late afternoon/early evening and continue into early Friday. The sky will clear Friday afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s with lows in the mid 50s.
This weekend will start off nice with a mix of sunshine and clouds Saturday. An isolated shower is possible late in the day. Another wave of rain moves in late Sunday afternoon and into the evening.
Highs all weekend long will remain in the 70s and a few might even crack into the 80s for the first time this year.
Rain and thunderstorms continue Monday and a few linger into Tuesday with highs still in the 70s.
