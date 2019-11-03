It was nice to see the sun a little earlier today but now our sunsets will get earlier and earlier through mid December. 
 
Beautiful conditions continue across Middle Tennessee through Wednesday. 
Highs will get a touch warmer each day with more seasonable 60's returning to the area. 
 
Rain chances will begin to increase by Wednesday evening with showers exiting the area Thursday night/Friday morning. 
This will be a rain event but there could be pockets of mixing eastward towards the Plateau. 
 
Next weekend looks to be in good shape with sunnier skies returning top the area. Temperatures will take a hit with highs hanging in the 50's with the evenings in the 20's and 30's.  

Meteorologist Cody Murphy joined the News4 team in March 2018.

