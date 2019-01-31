Sunshine is back again today with a much warmer feel outside!
Highs will still be below average by about 10 degrees, but hey, we'll take anything warmer than previous days.
Most will top out in the upper 30s/low 40s this afternoon.
A warm front will lift through the area tonight, helping to continue the warming trend and bring us a slight chance for rain to round out the work week.
Rain chances look meh for Friday with only a few isolated showers during the afternoon. Highs will stretch into the mid to upper 40s Friday.
Overall, the weekend is looking in good shape. Both days are advertising sunshine, clouds and a little rain on Sunday. However, there won't be enough rain to ruin the day. I've nudged the highs into the 60s for some Saturday. Sunday, most everyone will be in the 60s.
Enjoy the weekend because the first half of next week looks gloomy and rainy.
It's still TBD on how widespread the rain will be next week, but every day Monday through Thursday is showing rain.
We'll keep you updated on what to expect heading into the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.